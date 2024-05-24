Wanted man found in garbage bin after crashing speeding car through fences

A wanted man has been found hiding in a garbage bin after leading police on a wild pursuit through Orange where he crashed a speeding car through residential fences.
Central West Police District officers flagged a 33-year-old male allegedly speeding on Huntley Road in Orange around 8.15am on Thursday, May 23.
When officers attempted to stop the car a short time later, the suspect allegedly travelled through two residential fences.
From there, police say he crashed the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.
Located soon after, police then found the man hiding inside a garbage bin.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with:
The man was also charged in relation to outstanding warrants:
Charged with 13 alleged offences in total, the suspect was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court on Thursday, May 23.
He was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Thursday, June 6.
