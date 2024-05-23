Orange pilot Dan Duggan eligible for extradition, court rules - Follow live

Dan Duggan is an Orange dad at the centre of an international storm.
The 55-year-old is facing allegations from the FBI he illegally trained Chinese fighter pilots for money in South Africa more than a decade ago.
Mr Duggan was arrested at Woolworths on Anson Street in October, 2022 after dropping his kids at school from the family farm in Forrest Reefs.
He's been in a maximum-security cell at Lithgow, waiting to find out if he'll be sent to the US where he could face 60 years behind bars.
In a series of exclusive interviews, Dan and his family have told the Central Western Daily he's done nothing wrong. They believe he's a pawn in a wider geopolitical spat between the USA and China.
The US and Australian governments disagree, and are pushing for extradition.
Mr Duggan was born in Boston, and emigrated in 2002 after serving as a US fighter pilot.
He met his wife Saffrine in 2011 and ran a flight experience company from Australia.
The following year he worked at a South African flight school, where the alleged crimes took place.
A since deleted LinkedIn profile suggests he later lived in China before returning to Orange after COVID.
His fate is set to be decided at court in Sydney on May 24. The CWD will be covering the case live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.