Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Live

Duggan family speak after court approves extradition to USA - Follow live

William Davis
Grace Ryan
By William Davis, and Grace Ryan
Updated May 24 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dan Duggan is an Orange dad at the centre of an international storm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.