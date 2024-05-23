Dan Duggan leaving cell for first time as court set to rule on extradition

Orange dad Daniel Duggan will leave his cell for the first time on Friday as a court decides his fate.
The ex-fighter pilot was arrested in the Anson Street Woolworths carpark in October, 2022. He has been held in custody since.
Mr Duggan is fighting extradition to the USA over allegations he illegally trained Chinese pilots and laundered money more than a decade ago in South Africa. He denies any wrongdoing.
A decision on the extradition appeal is set to be made on May 24, 2024 at Downing Centre courthouse in Sydney.
"While Dan is locked in a two-by-four metre cell, I have tried to support the financial and emotional needs of six children as I have watched my husband's mental health deteriorate," wife Saffrine Duggan said in a statement to the Central Western Daily on Thursday.
"I ask the Australian government to please free my husband. He is an innocent Australian man, a political prisoner, who needs to be home with his family."
Saffrine will speak outside the courthouse on Friday morning alongside eldest daughter Molly Duggan, Senator David Shoebridge, Dr Glenn Kolomeitz and controversial journalist Mary Kostakidis.
The CWD will cover updates as they happen throughout the day.
