'Astronomical' cost of living forces more to admit 'I'm really struggling'

Kate Young has been involved in the Salvation Army for almost three decades.
And now, in 2024, she says the amount of people reaching out for help has risen "astronomically".
She believes the old, quintessential Aussie 'she'll be right' mantra is quickly being put to the side.
"Now we're seeing more people put their hand up and say 'I'm really struggling now'," Major Young said.
"Right now, the last couple of years, with the rise in cost of living and things like that, we're seeing more people come to us for help.
"People that don't ordinarily come for help as well. And it's not just help with food that they're coming to us for ... it's help with their utilities. It might be help with just other things that they may need; household goods.
"(The cost of) everything is just so much higher."
Which is why this year's Red Shield Appeal is arguably the most important yet.
Launched last Thursday in Orange, the Red Shield Appeal brings up 60 years in 2024.
And as the rising cost of living continues to exacerbate the struggles many families are facing it's charities like the Salvation Army - which aims to assist with shelter, safety and support to those in need - hoping to help pick up the pieces.
Major Young said the Red Shield Appeal can assist families with food, paying utilities, the purchasing of back to school supplies and, in some cases, even music lessons.
We've been putting (blankets) out and they're going very quickly as well.- Major Kate Young
"And the more we can raise, the more we can do," she said.
"And then with winter coming around, being able to get blankets for people if we find the need arises. We've been putting (blankets) out and they're going very quickly as well."
Major Young said her team of volunteers remains small, but it is tireless and dedicated to helping the people of Orange.
She and her husband, Major Colin Young, have led the charge for the last four years in Orange. During that time, which has included the pandemic and heartbreaking flooding events across the region, the Salvos have been forced to dig deep to help.
They delivered around 6000 meals in 13 days post the November 14, 2022 floods in Eugowra, a remarkable effort given their small volunteer base.
Helping out further, over $5000 was raised at last week's auction during the launch, which was attended by around 60 people at the Remington.
School captains from across Orange were also there, and it's hoped an army of senior high school kids will be able to pitch in and help the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser.
Major Young indicated the Red Shield Appeal door knock is becoming harder, with not as many people home.
"Sports are on and shops are open and people are working still, and so it is getting harder," she said.
"But we still ask if people are able to come and help us collect on the day, it takes two hours.
"They go and collect an area, grab a team of people; family, friends, whoever and go and collect an area, come back for something hot to drink, have something to eat and that's the way we're going to be able to raise the money, through the support."
The Red Shield Appeal is on this weekend - May 25 and 26. The annual door knock will take place on Sunday. If anyone would like to assist the appeal phone 6362 1870.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.