'Over the top': Referees call for support as decision looms over abandoned game

A decision will be made later this week on the outcome of Wellington's reserve grade match against Forbes after the fixture was abandoned at half-time.
The match at Kennard Park, Wellington was called off at half-time as a result of the continuous talk directed at referee Phil Lindley.
A referees association meeting was held on Monday night to discuss the incident, with Lindley receiving support on the ground for his decision.
"One hundred per cent we are most definitely supporting Phil," Referees Association's Justin Walker said.
"We are so short of referees this year, we are having to double games, run lines in other games on Sunday.
"Junior league is struggling, they don't have enough referees so we are required to referee all day Saturday.
"I just don't think people appreciate the effort the select few referees are putting into this competition to get it up and running without having referee shortages."
At first, there were some rumours spreading about what exactly led to the official's decision to cancel the game but Walker put those to bed.
"From all reports, I wasn't there but from speaking to Phil and the other referees it was full-on," he said.
"It was questioning every call, it was over the top."
Walker also went on to say the issue was not related to referee fatigue.
Wellington were leading the match 16-12 when the match was abandoned.
The official returned to run the line in first grade as Forbes narrowly defeated Wellington.
Peter McDonald Premiership chairman Linore Zamparini confirmed there would be a meeting held on Wednesday night to discuss the result of the reserve grade match.
