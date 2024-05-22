See Leigh Sales, Trent Dalton, Celeste Ng in Orange for Writers' Festival

You can see interviews with Leigh Sales, Lisa Miller, Julia Baird, Celeste Ng Hannah Ferguson and more in Orange.
The 2024 Sydney Writers' Festival will be streamed into Orange Regional Gallery theatrette via the Live & Local Program from May 23 to May 26.
Orange City Councillor Mel McDonell said the event had grown in popularity over the past couple of years.
"I'm pleased Orange has once again been chosen to livestream the Sydney Writers' Festival's Live & Local program," Cr McDonell said.
"The Sydney Writers' Festival is Australia's largest celebration of books and ideas and features invigorating and engaging conversations, debates and discussions with some of the world's finest writers and thinkers."
The program includes conversations and panel discussions with writers, podcasters, journalists, politicians, philosophers athletes and activists such as Barrie Cassidy, Trent Dalton, Leigh Sales, Lisa Millar, Julia Baird, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Suzie Miller, Julian Borger, AC Grayling, Hannah Ferguson, Abdukrazak Gurnah, Celeste Ng, David Wengrow, Jana Pittman and Katy Hessel.
Live & Local will be held from 10am to 5pm each day and audiences will be able to participate in live question and answer sessions at each event by sending questions direct to the Sydney stage.
The sessions are free, however, spaces are limited and people wishing to attend should bookonline via Eventbrite at or call Orange City Library on 6393 8132.
