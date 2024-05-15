'It's special': Cody Ramsey relishing his return to the bush

When he was younger St George Illawarra Dragons gun Cody Ramsey relished the chance for a footy player to make a visit to his school and local club.
Now, the Molong product is doing just that himself.
Ramsey along with St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW players Keele Browne and Tara McGrath-West were in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon to run skills and visit schools as part of their community clinic.
"I've been all around here," Ramsay said.
"I've played against Wellington, the high school we went to today (Tuesday) I used to train there for Western Rams.
"It's pretty cool to see and come back. I think I'd rather play on a country field, there is usually a cricket pitch in the middle and you scrap your knee or something."
While there wasn't a great deal of knee scraping for Ramsay, he was popular among the youngsters, especially after it was revealed he grew up just down the round from Wellington.
Since debuting in 2020, Ramsay has gone to play 36 NRL matches at either fullback or on the wing.
"It's special, I think the last time I saw an NRL player in the country I was on the other end of it," he said about returning to the Central West.
"There are very few who get the opportunity to come down and see kids, I know how much it means to kids especially because I was in their shoes.
"I know how important it is to get out the Central West and unlock potential."
It's been almost two years since Ramsay has played an NRL match after contracting ulcerative colitis in the lead-up to the 2023 season.
Partnering up with Dragons and Wellington Cowboys sponsor Squadron Energy, the club's community blitz was visiting 13 schools across the region.
Focusing on helping students make positive choices around health and wellbeing, Ramsay he hopes it's not the last time he is doing something with the club in the bush.
"We get to teach them about 'what are you are your best'," he said.
"We have that opportunity to do that through Squadron (Energy), we get to come down here and talk to these kids.
"It's really special for me to be able to come down here and I hope we can do more of it in the future."
