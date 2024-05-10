Threats sprayed in front yard scrap sees drug-user put on community jail order

THREATENING to crush someone's skull in while on drugs has landed a 42-year-old "strong user" with a community jail sentence.
Jodie Thornberry of Cummings Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation.
Documents tendered to the court state just after 6pm on November 1, 2023, Thornberry was spotted at a home on Stewart Street by the victim through the use of CCTV.
The victim drove to the home and found Thornberry sitting in the lounge-room.
The pair began to argue before she forced her way out to the front yard and yelled to the victim "your head is going to have a crushed skull and be dead in the gutter".
As Thornberry was walking away, she looked at another person and said "I know your daughter's face, I'm going to have someone after her".
She was chased away on foot by the first victim, who later went to Bathurst Police Station.
Police went to a home on Cummings Street on December 9 and were met by Thornberry, who denied allegations and said "no I didn't coz he came running across the road gonna hit me".
She was then charged with intimidation.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis began by asking where Thornberry "gets off" not being prepared to get off drugs after dropping out of the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program.
The court heard Thornberry was on methamphetamine and cannabis at the time of the intimidation.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie said her client felt intimidated at the time and forced her way out.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier said "her version isn't made out ... and she also said she didn't do it".
"The words articulated in the threats carry some weight," Sgt Ferrier said.
With Thornberry a "strong drug user to this day" unwilling to partake in rehabilitation, Ms Ellis said she must be sentenced to jail.
Instead of full time custody, Thornberry was sentenced to a term of prison to be served in the community through a 15-month intensive correction order.
A severity appeal was lodged by Thornberry to Orange District Court on May 13.
