Spin those pedals: There's a bike race happening in town

Ring your bell and turn it up a gear, there will be 110 bike riders taking to the road in Orange over the weekend.
AusCycling NSW are hosting The Tour of Orange, a two day cycling event for men and women, including elite riders.
"Male and female riders from all over NSW and ACT will be starting in the tour where they will be challenging not only for the tour win, also, adding points to their tally in the NSW-ACT Road series," AusCycling NSW Operation Manger Graham Seers said.
The event takes place at Gosling Creek Reserve.
On Saturday there is an individual prologue Time Trial and an afternoon closed circuit race.
On Sunday from 8.30am there a dedicated road race which will start and end at Gosling Creek Reserve The race goes travels through Bloomfield, Forest and Huntley Roads and is 23 kilometres per lap.
"There will be four graces of male and three for female riders with varying distances for each category based on the rider's grading," Mr Seers said.
"The tour will use similar regulations to the world-famous Tour De France, whereas, riders' times are added together over the three stages, the rider with the least amount of time for the three stages is declared the winner on the completion of stage three."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.