Five Minutes with Good Plate Nutrition's Camilla Thompson

Hidden Gem: This is a hard one - but I'd probably have to say Croft Pilates. Nat Halcroft is an incredible Pilates, PT and Yoga instructor and has a gorgeous home studio tucked away off Cargo Road in Orange. It is boutique fitness at its very best. The music is awesome, Nat brings the best burn through clever programming and really knows how to meet you where you're at - no matter what experience you have with Pilates or how strong you are, you'll get so much out of it.