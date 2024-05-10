Five Minutes with Good Plate Nutrition's Camilla Thompson

Camilla is a country girl originally from the banks of the Macquarie River in Narromine with a healthy obsession for good food, meaningful movement and living my best life surrounded by friends and family.
I am a Nutritionist and PT who helps clients to achieve their unique health goals. I do this through inspiring & empowering them to find joy in cooking and eating delicious, nourishing food with a strong focus on gut health optimisation. I also support clients to engage in regular exercise that energises rather than exhausts them so they can be the best version of themselves from the inside out.
My mantra is 'Delicious first and always' - I keep things simple but never compromise on flavour or fun when it comes to food and cooking.
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
Probably the distinct seasons and the fresh produce we have here - I am a firm advocate when it comes to sourcing local, seasonal food. It is no accident that produce is available at certain times times of the year as those plants are giving you the exact nutrients your body needs in that time and place.
What inspires you?
Clever people who continue to be so creative and push the boundaries with flavours and techniques in the kitchen and beyond. Also our farmers who work tirelessly to provide us with the most magnificent produce - another reason why we should be eating by the seasons!
How do you juggle your own business, nutrition, PT and mothering? What's your secret?
Good coffee! Jokes ... but honestly eating a well balanced diet and exercising daily is a huge part of it - as it all gives me energy and allows me to bring my best self in any given situation - work, family or otherwise.
I am so lucky to have so much support from my family - they are my biggest cheerleaders and I am so grateful for them. You CAN do and be everything, just not all at once - I think this is especially true for females. I am also a big believer in outsourcing support where its needed so you can focus on things you're good at and are passionate about.
What's something you're working on improving?
Not being so reactive to social media, especially Instagram - so I can be more present with my kids and friends in a more authentic way. I try to disconnect more and more, however the challenge of running my businessses through my phone makes this very challenging!
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Be kind. Be present. Be consistent. Nothing that is worth doing ever comes without a challenge - so commit with your whole heart, trust your intuition and be agile to change.
Best business: Too many to list but I am almost a piece of the furniture at Good Eddy & also adore Hey Rosey. These small businesses bring the best food & great vibes and we're so lucky to have them in Orange.
Best place to eat: See above Quick little shoutout to my sister's restaurant in Mudgee too - The Barn at Blue Wren Farm. It's amazing and worth the quick trip around the gorge!
Best event to attend: I went to Birds in the Bush, a fundraising night all about addressing DV and family violence in regional Australia. This issue is SO pertinent at the moment - the issue is very complex, confronting and definitely not an easy one to tackle. But the momentum is gaining and its incredible to see what can be achieved from people coming together with a strong, clear mission - and this local charity are doing truly amazing things.
Hidden Gem: This is a hard one - but I'd probably have to say Croft Pilates. Nat Halcroft is an incredible Pilates, PT and Yoga instructor and has a gorgeous home studio tucked away off Cargo Road in Orange. It is boutique fitness at its very best. The music is awesome, Nat brings the best burn through clever programming and really knows how to meet you where you're at - no matter what experience you have with Pilates or how strong you are, you'll get so much out of it.
