Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Seatbelt check leads to arrest of alleged illegal immigrants

By Staff Reporters
May 9 2024 - 8:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vehicle was stopped at Brocklehurst. Picture by NSW Highway Patrol
The vehicle was stopped at Brocklehurst. Picture by NSW Highway Patrol

Eight kilograms of illegal tobacco, and seven illegal immigrants have allegedly been discovered during a vehicle stop in the Central We.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.