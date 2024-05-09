Who's been a good puppy? These doggos enjoy some special treats

There was not a dry nose in the house as dogs at the RSPCA in Orange were treated to a delicious donation from a social club in Orange.
BaptistCare social club clients and employees met with RSCPA staff and volunteers, and give the excited dogs a bit of TLC, as well as their bag of treats.
The club decided to make health dog treats as a part of their community craft day once a month.
"A lot of joy, laughter and thought goes into the crafts that the group create," said Tanya Caputo, care worker with BaptistCare Orange.
"The clients wanted to share that with people and animals who may need it and with so much love for their own fury friends, we didn't need a vote to decide that our very first craft donation would be the wonderful RSPCA in Orange."
With thoughts of their own dogs, Milo, Spot, Cocoa and Sooty, in their minds, the clients wanted to make sure any treat they made was delicious and good for the dogs as they waited for the forever home.
"We began to research recipes in February and with everyone coming together over a cup of tea in March the special ingredients were chosen and the baking began," Tanya said.
At an official handover on Tuesday, social club clients were able to chat with RSCPA employees and volunteers and meet some of the dogs who were more than happy to sample a treat (or two!).
RSPCA Orange Animal attendant, Tiarna Chappel said the dogs have been very appreciative.
"The dogs love and adore their treats and it's such great enrichment for them and good to change it up and expose them to new and different things," she said.
"Especially for some of the dogs in care that have never had the opportunity to have these kinds of treats."
BaptistCare's Social Club is just one part of the wider services the for purpose aged care provider offers across the Central West, including home care, residential aged care and retirement living.
