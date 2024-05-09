Plea deal on the cards for doctor accused of secretly filming kids

A plea deal could be on the cards for a young doctor accused of secretly taking intimate photos of children.
Nicholas Chu allegedly snapped intimate images of patients just weeks after starting his first job at Orange Health Service.
He faces 15 counts of intentionally recording intimate photos without consent and producing child abuse material.
The 27-year-old fronted Orange Local Court on Thursday via an online link with lawyer Nicholas Hanna.
He sat quietly on screen in a blue business shirt, showing little emotion and occasionally nodding.
Crown prosecutors requested a further delay to proceedings, revealing negotiations over a possible deal are ongoing.
Magistrate David Day confirmed the case will return on June 6, 2024 for case conference.
Chu has been suspended from practicing as a doctor and remains on bail in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Most of the alleged crimes reportedly took place between January, 2022 and February, 2023 in Orange.
