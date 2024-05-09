Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Plea deal on the cards for doctor accused of secretly filming kids

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 10 2024 - 11:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A plea deal could be on the cards for a young doctor accused of secretly taking intimate photos of children.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.