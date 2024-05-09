'There's kookiness in every family': behind the scenes of Orange's latest show

From Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia to Footloose, theatre director Blake Thomas has done it all, but his repertoire is about to get much darker.
Mr Thomas is director of the Addams Family production kicking off this week - something that's always been on his "to-do-list".
It starts with Wednesday Addams, a dark and emotionally reserved girl who has grown up and fallen in love with a boy from a "normal family".
"The boy comes over for dinner to meet the Addams and that's when it all goes awry," Mr Thomas said.
"It's a very uplifting show about love, and that there's kookiness in every family and it's okay to be different," he said.
With the resurgence of the Netflix series, Wednesday, Mr Thomas felt the story had "gained a new audience".
"I just felt now would be a good time to bring this show to the stage, as everyone can relate to it," Mr Thomas said.
"The show has some amazing choreography, the music is phenomenal and I think the opening number will have the audience engaged from that point on."
The Addams Family cast consists of 40 people, who have rehearsed three times a week since January, as well as set makers, costumes designers and backstage workers.
Mr Thomas joined the Orange Civic Theatre in 2008 first working backstage where he said his "passion grew".
"What I enjoy most is seeing the show actually come to life because obviously, there's only so much you can see in a rehearsal room, so when you bring it to stage the feeling is next level," Mr Thomas said.
"Working with the cast is amazing, they're all so talented and so hard working."
The premiere of the show will kick off on May 10 and performances will also be on 11, 12, 16, 17. Two shows will be held on the final production day on May 18 at 1pm and 7:30 at Orange Civic Theatre.
