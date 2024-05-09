Accused Molong killer to show face for first time as charges finalised

The alleged killer of a Molong mum is finally set to show his face in court as murder charges are finalised.
Troy Armstrong is accused of killing estranged wife Kristy Armstrong - and attempting to murder two other people - by ramming her car at about 140km/h on Speedy Street, in June last year.
The 36-year-old man suffered serious brain and spinal injuries in the crash and spent months under police guard in hospital.
About a dozen supporters of the victim attended Orange Local Court on Thursday, dressed in purple; her favourite colour.
Crown prosecutors confirmed charges of murder, attempted murder, and breaching a restraining order are ready to proceed to the NSW Supreme court.
A case conference for July 11 was scheduled by magistrate David Day.
Mr Armstrong is yet to appear in court. Defence representative Drew Hamilton confirmed he will front the next hearing via audio-visual link.
"It does take some difficulty to get him into the AVL suite ... but he is fit," he said.
