Orange duo named in NSW Country teams after standout performances

Orange will have two representatives pulling on the NSW Country jersey in 2024.
Country and City sides for the under 16s boys, under 17s girls, under 18s boys, under 19s women, opens men, wheelchair, physical disability and police games have been unveiled.
Former Bloomfield Tigers star, now Orange CYMS fullback Taj Jordan has been rewarded for his stellar Andrew Johns Cup campaign for Western Rams with selection in the under 16s side.
He was joined by Rams teammates Logan Coombes (Bathurst), Kemp Riches (Cowra) and Triston Ross (Condobolin).
Jordan has enjoyed stellar form in recent months, guiding Bloomfield to a win against CYMS in the under 15s Group 10 grand final in 2023 before making the switch to the green and gold.
He gained NSW touch football selection as well and has signed a contract with Sydney Roosters as part of their pathways.
His performances for Rams at fullback unsurprisingly attracted attention from selectors, scoring nine tries in just six matches.
Western has no representatives in the opens men side after they crashed out 16-14 to Northern Tigers at the first time of asking in Narromine.
Former Orange CYMS player Lachie Munro has been named however after his performance for Riverina Bulls.
The Albury Thunder captain made the move to Group 9 at the end of 2022.
He came with high praise as well with teammate Dan Mortimer describing him as the "James Tedesco" of bush footy.
"He's an outstanding young player, I made him captain this year and while he will be a huge loss for us, he'll be a massive gain for you guys down there," Mortimer said in 2022.
"He's absolutely fearless, he'll put his body on the line and he'll do all the small things.
"If I was to compare him to someone it would James Tedesco, he's everywhere, I couldn't speak highly enough of him."
In the under 18s side, Western is represented by Cooper Black.
Games will be played at Leichhardt Oval and Whitlam Leisure Centre on May 18-19.
