Stolen reciprocating saw used in alleged armed robbery attempt

People wearing balaclavas allegedly took off with a reciprocating saw after breaking into a Central West home, the tool later used in an alleged armed robbery attempt.
Officers are hunting for five people involved in an aggravated break, enter and attempted armed robbery in Forbes on Thursday morning, May 9.
Police say the band of suspects entered a property on Ferry Street around 3.20am donning black clothing and balaclavas, running from the premises shortly after a resident yelled at the group.
It's alleged the five people stole a reciprocating saw before taking off from the home.
Roughly 30 minutes later, two males then approached a 66-year-old male around 3.50am, who was walking on Bandon Street some 800 metres from the first location.
Reports say the men were dressed in the same masks and black attire, who demanded money from the older pedestrian while threatening him with a reciprocating saw.
Another two men then approached from nearby and intervened, with the 66-year-old man able to leave the situation uninjured.
The unknown males then assaulted the two masked men, who police say fled on foot after being threatened with the same saw.
Minor injuries were sustained during the incident.
After being notified of the alleged crimes, police launched an investigation with inquiries ongoing.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Forbes Police Station on 6853 9999 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
