Orange's newest sport has arrived after sweeping the globe in 'frenzy'

It's the sport taking the world by storm and it has Orange in its sights.
The inaugural PCYC pickleball mixed competition is starting on Friday May 24 and running for seven weeks.
Organiser Chris Doucas said they were keen to take advantage of the pickleball 'frenzy" seen in Australia and the rest of the world.
"It's been going on for a while," he said.
"There's a state association and a national association but we're feeding off the frenzy in North America.
"But this is the first time it's ventured into Orange and the PCYC has graciously offered their facilities and that's what we have here."
Pickleball is a paddle sport in which singles or doubles teams hit a hollow plastic ball over a small net.
While first played in 1965 it has experienced a surge in popularity and has been the fastest growing sport in the United States for the past three years.
There is also a professional league - Major League Pickleball - with notable celebrities such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios investing in franchises.
Closer to home, Orange PCYC has been holding social sessions predominately for seniors.
Club manager Jaimee Wenban said the game could be played by all genders, ages and abilities with lots of room to grow in terms of male participation, something the mixed competition will help cater to.
"Is it really inclusive, it's for all age groups but predominantly what we're seeing here at the moment is the seniors and women," she said.
"We're getting an average of 20-25 each session and we're running them twice a week which is decent from something that started from nowhere.
"We would love to see in the coming months competitions where we're grading and where we're getting men's comps off the ground
"But we're taking nominations for the mixed competition now.
"Teams need a minimum of three and maximum of five but there needs to be two females on the team.
"But if you don't have a team or don't know anybody else that wants to register you can call and we can put you into a team."
In addition to the social aspects, Doucas said pickleball was an ideal low-impact sport.
He said it also differed significantly from similar sports like tennis, badminton and squash in terms of accessibility.
"I've got, personal trainers that are interested in it as an extension of the training program for their,, you know, over fifties because it's not overly technical," he said.
"Like tennis, you need like about three years really to hold a decent rally and to be competitive in squash, probably a year and a half.
"Here you're probably looking at maybe half a day getting the right instruction and you're off and running.
"There's not a lot of running around, there's not a lot of technicality to get the ball over the net.
"To just get people moving, that is a big health kind of benefit."
To get involved you can ring 63602249 or send an email to orange@pcycnsw.org.au . Registrations close May 17.
