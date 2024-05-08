Suspended drink driver 'just ducked out to get food'

A driver that just "ducked out to get food" while suspended for drinking has landed in hot water.
Paul John Guest of Opal Street faced Orange Local Court on May 2, 2024.
The 35-year-old was pulled over in a white Toyota Hilux for random breath testing on April 1 on Bathurst Road.
He told officers he didn't have his license, before conceding it was suspended after a drink driving charge as a mandatory interlock device was yet to be fitted.
"[I just] ducked out to get food," Guest said.
Prosecutor Carl Smith told magistrate David Day the statement showed his disregard for court orders.
Paul John Guest was convicted, fined $550 and hit with a further six month disqualification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.