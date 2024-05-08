New details on multi-motorbike crash revealed as police calls for witnesses

New details about a horror multi-motorbike crash on the outskirts of Orange have been revealed as police call for witnesses to come forward.
Two motorbikes collided on an 80km/h stretch of the Escort Way near Borenore about 1pm, Thursday.
Early reports suggested a car may have also been involved.
The riders - males aged 77 and 59 - were flown by helicopter to Orange Hospital in serious but stable condition.
On Tuesday police revealed the older man was riding an unusual Triumph with a sidecar. The other vehicle was a conventional motorcycle travelling east.
An investigation into the crash has been launched by a specialist team.
"[We] are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a statement released on Tuesday said.
The Central Western Daily has contacted NSW Police for further information. This story will be updated if it becomes available.
