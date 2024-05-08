'The house always wins': Orange locals continue to lose millions to pokies

A "good percentage" of people in Orange are seeking help for gambling addictions, as pubs and clubs reel in profits.
Orange residents lost almost $40 million to poker machines in 2023, recent NSW gaming data reveals.
The Ex-Services club in Orange is the most profitable club in the Central West - ranking 50th in the state.
With 214 poker machines on site, it helped contribute to the $39,408,681 profit Orange hotels and clubs collected last year.
Financial counsellor for GambleAware for the Central West and the Far West, Warwick Harrison said around 30 per cent of the people who seek gambling help are from Orange.
"There's a good percentage of clients in Orange who are seeking help," Mr Harrison said.
"Poker machines are more addictive than any other form of gambling - the machine engages people so strongly that they forget about the issues that have been worrying them."
"The fact is, the house always wins."
Last year a proposed overhaul of the NSW's poker machine industry led to cashless gaming trials in thirty clubs across the state, including the Dubbo RSL Memorial club.
The cashless gaming card is an anti-money laundering measure that may also help reduce problem gambling by allowing users to set limits before playing.
"The idea of using a card instead of cash is if they change their mind on what the limit is, they can't make an immediate change to it," Mr Harrison said.
"There's a delay in the time they have, so they have time to rethink what's happening."
Member for Orange, Phil Donato previously told the Central Western Daily he rejected the government's proposed cashless gaming system.
He said "we need to do more" in regards to gambling harm in his electorate, but said the cashless gaming system will be tough on businesses.
"A lot of these small clubs - in towns like Cudal run on an oily rag," Mr Donato said.
"They don't have a lot of money so the ... profits they make from poker machines goes to help employ people, help keep the doors open, and to keep delivering that service to the community."
Some of the cashless gaming trials are still underway and results from the Dubbo RSL Memorial club trial are yet to be released.
Men and women are equally susceptible to problem gambling, often driven by social influences or as a means to cope with underlying emotional issues.
Mr Harrison said counsellors work on strategies with their clients to help prevent access to gambling or access to money, while tackling the emotional root causes.
"Often deeper emotional issues from sadness, grief, loneliness or sometimes a deep frustration with life can trigger someone into gambling," Mr Harrison said.
"So, they need a lot of support, as they come to grips with the emotions that they would normally settle by gambling."
While Mr Harrison will be "closely watching" the results of the cashless gaming trials, he said by fostering "meaningful connections" with those struggling with addiction can lead to significant benefits as individuals begin to open up and seek help.
"Whatever we can do to connect well with people who are falling into gambling addiction is really, really helpful," he said.
"We know very clearly that the antidote to any addiction is connection; it's amazing what happens when someone gets the help they need."
GambleAware offers support services to those with gambling addictions, as well as family and friends who may be adversely affected by gambling.
As every gambler who is unable to manage their gambling will affect five to 10 people either financially or through emotional distress.
If you are affected by gambling harm directly or indirectly you can seek help online through GambleAware, contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Headspace online or at 264 Peisley St, Orange.
