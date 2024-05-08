New winery bike track clears first hurdle ... and everything else at council

Plans for a bike trail linking wineries across Orange have cleared the first hurdle.
Recreational fishing could also soon be permitted in Spring Creek Dam.
The sports stadium development, affordable housing, and the conservatorium and planetarium were additionally flagged this week at Orange City Council.
The following is an overview of everything raised in Civic Centre chambers on May 7. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
Councillors voted to prioritise multi-million dollar plans for a bike trail linking wineries and other landmarks across the region.
"It would be a great boon for Orange tourism ... and also add value to existing infrastructure like the lake," Cr Steve Peterson - who raised the project - said.
Possible challenges were raised by Cr Frances Kinghorne.
"I've had some concerns about drinking and riding because the same blood alcohol limits apply to drinking and driving a car," she said.
Council voted to consult with residents on a proposal to allow limited land-based lure and fly fishing at Spring Creek Dam.
"This has my 100 per cent support. It's another great initiative that has economic, environmental, physical and mental health benefits," Cr Glenn Floyd said.
Mayor Jason Hamling also expressed his support.
"I think it's fantastic to see kids fishing ... they're not on phones, there not on iPads, they're out there enjoying the wonderful country air we have," he told the chamber.
Concerns about the viability of the athletics track as part of the upcoming sports precinct development were raised by multiple councillors.
"I think it's disappointing we're not rolling out the project [as originally planned]," Cr David Mallard said.
"The athletics track is critical community infrastructure that would provided facilities that don't appear anywhere near Orange. That's a shame."
Mayor Hamling meanwhile said he remains confident the project will be completed in full.
New details on the Redmond Place affordable housing suburb were revealed.
About 320 homes will be build on the site, with between 20 per cent and 30 per cent being affordable. A planning proposal will be lodged in June this year.
The next Orange City Council meeting will be held on May 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.