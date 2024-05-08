Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

CYMS start with a bang while Orange United find going tough in Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 8 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange CYMS has started their Central West Premier League Hockey season strongly while Orange United found life tough against competition heavyweights St Pat's.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.