Bottle of wine spills over into 'mortifying' morning for first-time offender

A BOTTLE of wine over dinner spilt into a "very concerning" morning for a first time offender, a court has learnt.
Lyndee Jayne Madden, 61, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents say police were doing stationary testing along the Mitchell Highway in Bathurst about 9.30am on March 29, 2024 when they pulled over a white Hyundai i30.
Police walked over to the driver's seat and saw the Angela Place, Orange resident behind the wheel.
Madden was asked for her licence and if she had any alcohol.
Despite saying no, Madden gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she tested positive for alcohol for the second time, with a reading of 0.105.
The court heard Madden told police she had a bottle of wine - or four glasses - with dinner the night before and said should couldn't believe the reading.
MADDEN'S solicitor Mr Evans told the court his client "had a quiet evening at home" watching the football and woke up the next morning without feeling hungover.
"There was a disbelief about the reading ... It wasn't a conscious decision to do the wrong thing," Mr Evans said.
"She's mortified to be here [in court] and to have put others in danger."
Noting Madden's 44-year long driving history, Mr Evans asked the court not to convict his client, adding this was her first criminal charge.
But Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis couldn't look past the "very concerning" reading.
"To be at that reading [the next morning], you're lucky to have been picked up by the roadside test because you were a disaster waiting to happen," Ms Ellis said.
"Thankfully, you didn't drive that night."
Madden was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months, with a one-year interlock period to follow.
