Airplane hanger at centre of AirBNB transformation plan in Orange

A new farm stay is planned on the outskirts of Orange.
The site at 331 Canobolas Road is about five kilometres south west of the CBD.
Three existing buildings would be converted into accommodation under the plan; A disused airplane hanger, barn and farm shed.
Two two-bedroom and one one-bedroom residences would be on offer. An old machinery storage unit is also set to become an office.
The home directly opposite is already rented out as an AirBNB for "up to 10 people" according to the application.
The development application is on public exhibition until May 8, 2024. It will then go to Orange City Council for approval.
Earlier this year the Central Western Daily revealed Orange has among the highest levels of Airbnb-style short-stay rentals in in the region.
Of the 17,655 homes in Orange, at least 408 - or 2.31 per cent - are registered as short-stay rentals.
That's higher than Bathurst at 1.89 per cent, Cabonne at 1.69 per cent and Blayney at 2.13 per cent.
A NSW Government inquiry into into how this distorts the market - and possible rule changes to free up supply for conventional renters - is ongoing.
