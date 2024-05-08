This annual event could bring up to 400 Christian women to Blayney

From its small beginnings as a gathering of thirty Christian women, OneDay has transformed into a large-scale event drawing hundreds of women from across NSW.
Now in its thirty-first year since inception in 1997, this interdenominational event provides a space for Christian women to connect and learn teachings from the bible.
OneDay committee member Sarah Passey said the founders of the group would be "so happy" to see how far the event has come.
"I think the original committee would be absolutely delighted to see how big it's grown and the longevity of it -that we're still rolling now," she said.
Ms Passey said women from small regional churches are often the "unsung heroes" of their congregations by helping to run the creche and by making morning teas, for example.
"A lot of the women who come in who serve committed Christians out in the country in very small groups, or tiny churches of just 20 people," Ms Passey said.
"One of the reasons it's called OneDay, is for one day, women can really relax, kick back, enjoy themselves, and meet other Christian women who live in more rural and remote areas.
"It's a day of really top notch Bible teaching and they don't have to go all the way to Sydney for it."
The day includes a morning tea, lunch, a gift and a presentation by guest speaker Anna Brotherson from Sydney Missionary and Bible College.
Many women living in regional and rural areas have experienced droughts and floods and Ms Passey said the event is an opportunity for Christian women to "uplift" each other through those difficult circumstances.
"It's really important that OneDay is something that makes them feel special, is uplifting and encouraging for them because I think being a Christian out in the bush can be pretty hard going," she said
With last year's attendance reaching 330 in Orange, the committee anticipates up to 400 attendees at the new venue in Blayney at the Blayney Shire Community Centre on 41 Church Street.
The event will be held on Saturday May 18 and costs $55 per person, as the committee said it wants to keep the event "cost effective".
"A lot of country women are already having to pay petrol to get here, so it's really important that we keep the ticket price accessible and not charge $100 like some of the conferences in the metropolitan areas," it said.
"We keep ours to around these $55 mark for a whole day."
Registrations for the event will close on Friday the May 10 and can be made through the OneDay's website.
