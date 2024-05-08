See which sporting legends emerged from the muddy fields in Orange

A selection of photos from the sporting fields of Orange
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at various sporting events across Orange.
On Saturday Jude was at the Woodbridge Cup clash between United Warriors and Eugowra at Wade Park. Jude also went to the netball at PCYC and the rugby union game at Pride Park between Orange City and Forbes.
On Sunday Jude was at the Group 10 u14s girls rugby league game between Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pays at Norton Park. Jude also went to the PMP game between Orange CYMS and Forbes at Wade Park.
Keep up to date with all the sporting news from Orange and the region by signing up to the Central Western Daily sport newsletter. It lands in your inbox at 11am on Friday morning to get you ready for the weekend of sport ahead. You can sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.