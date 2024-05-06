High-range drink driver accused of lying in court

A high-range drink driver has been accused of lying.
Nathan James Lee of Molong fronted Orange Local Court this month in a cream and green suit.
The 44-year-old blew 0.181 during an random breath test at Marsden Street, Boorowa about 10.30am on October 10.
Appearing "moderately" intoxicated while driving, Lee told officers he consumed three schooners and three glasses of wine the night prior.
Prosecutor Carl Smith disputed this in court, arguing the had about 30 standard beverages or was still drinking until pulled over.
"I'm saying he lied," Mr Smith told the court.
Nathan James Lee was convicted, hit with an 18 month CCO, disqualified for two months and will be required to fit an interlock device to his car for two years.
