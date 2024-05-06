Teen charged after string of break and enters in Orange

A teenager has been charged after a string of break and enters across Orange.
Multiple cars - including a VW, Ford, Toyota and Mercedes - were alleged stolen from homes and driven in police pursuits during late April, 2024.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested at Orange Local Court on May 3, and charged with four counts of travelling in a stolen car.
The child has been granted conditional bail and will return to court on May 23, 2024.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a NSW Police initiative to target youth crime across Orange and Central West.
Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.