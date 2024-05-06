New bike track connecting Orange wineries proposed

A new bike track connecting popular landmarks across Orange has been proposed.
The trail would cover about 39 kilometres, linking wineries and other popular sites in the region.
An exact route is yet to be decided, but bike hire and food stalls feature in plans.
"The idea is a safe path where you could ride, run, push a pram or drive a wheelchair if you're crazy," Cr Steve Peterson told the Central Western Daily.
"I think it would be very useful because it combines the great natural scenery that we have right now to those wineries and specially specialty food stores that Orange is hopefully getting a reputation for.
"It would make a great tourist attraction, but would also be a great way for locals to spend a few hours on the weekend."
After extensive campaigning by the Orange Bicycle User Group (BUG), the business case is due to come before councillors next week to seek endorsement. Funding would then be sought.
The research paper suggests more than 85,000 people would eventually come to Orange every year to use the trail.
Construction costs are estimated at just over $17 million. About 52 jobs would be created during the build.
