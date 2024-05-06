Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Analysis
Business

'Absolute passion': This small Central West town desperately needs more day care

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 6 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is not enough childcare in many regional small towns and a family day care educator is appealing to others to step in and take some of the load.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.