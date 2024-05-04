Jail now 'inevitable' for sex offender who avoided serving time

A convicted sex offender who once avoided a prison sentence is now expected to land behind bars after sending lurid text messages to a person he thought was 12 years old.
Over the course of two days, 76-year-old Narromine man Alan Harry Treseder sent explicit texts and images to a person who he believed to be a boy in primary school.
Investigations later revealed the number Treseder had been texting actually belonged to a 60-year-old male from Burpengary in Queensland.
Treseder - known for being the former owner of a local hardware store - appeared via video link at the NSW District Court in Dubbo for sentencing on Friday, May 3.
Barrister Derek Buchanan asked that Treseder's "cooperative and frank" attitude to the police investigation and legal proceedings should be taken into account in his sentence.
He said since going into custody his client has been a "model prisoner" who has involved himself in work and education.
Presiding Judge Karen Robinson agreed he had been cooperative but said a term of imprisonment is "inevitable".
"Offenders in these types of matters often don't behave in the same way Mr Treseder has," she said.
Treseder had previously been sentenced to an 18-month intensive correction order after pleading guilty to using a carriage service transmit, publish or promote child abuse in 2022.
The sickening exchange between Treseder and the other man - who he met in an online chatroom - was discovered on his iPhone during a routine search on May 21, 2023.
According to court documents, on February 22, 2023, Treseder sent him photographs of his genitals and asked the person to send him pictures of his "nice c- - k".
"I don't want to get in truble [sic] I'm 12 yers [sic] old," the person replied.
Treseder then told the person he did not need to send a picture of his face, just his genitals, to which the person responded, "no I.m [sic] a bit shy".
The sexually explicit texts between the pair continued the next day and Treseder sent more nude photographs.
This time, when asked to send sexually explicit photographs, the person responded that he couldn't because he was at school. He told Treseder he was in class and had to hide his phone under papers on his desk to text him.
Treseder asked him to wait until the lunch break to talk so that he wasn't caught and asked him to delete the pictures he sent.
The person said he wouldn't show anyone, but Treseder replied, "it be better to wipe them if u get caught text they will look an [sic] find them... Please wipe... talk later"
As well as the texts, police found Treseder was logged into a Snapchat called "speedos2648", an account called "speedosfooty" on GayFriendly and an account on Grindr.
On June 14, 2023, Treseder attended Dubbo police station where he was arrested and charged with failure to comply with reporting for not telling police about his online accounts and for soliciting child sexual abuse material.
During an interview with police, Treseder said he "shouldn't have" been talking the way he did with a 12 year old but that he enjoyed reading the messages.
During sentencing, Judge Robinson said while the charge of soliciting child abuse material would attract a prison sentence, she was unsure how to proceed with the failure to comply charge and what it would mean for his 2022 corrections order.
She will hand down a sentence at the same court on Friday, June 7.
