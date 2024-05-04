Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Graphic Content

Jail now 'inevitable' for sex offender who avoided serving time

AH
By Allison Hore
May 5 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A convicted sex offender who once avoided a prison sentence is now expected to land behind bars after sending lurid text messages to a person he thought was 12 years old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.