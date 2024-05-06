MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Second Mr Lim restaurant set to open

The owner of Mr Lim in Orange has spread his wings to open another Korean restaurant .
Sammy Jeon owns several restaurants in Orange including the popular Korean restaurant Mr Lim, Italian restaurant Avido and Mr Sushi King, which has been serving Japanese cuisine since 2012.
Mr Jeon also owns a Mr Sushi King in Mudgee and popular Potts Point eatery Diana.
Now he is preparing to open another Chinese/Korean style restaurant also called Mr Lim at Raglan Street in Mosman.
The site was previously home to Smokey's BBQ.
The menu at the new Mr Lim is expected to be similar to the offering at its name-sake at the corner of Summer Street and Lords Place.
It is expected to open in July.
The opening of his latest restaurant is a long way from Mr Jeon's humble entry to Australia as a back-packer in 2009.
That year he started picking grapes for Philip Shaw's winery in Orange and became immersed in the world of food and wine.
His association with the Shaw's was inspirational for him and his restaurant at Potts Point is called Diana. It's a Korean restaurant and karaoke bar named after winemaker and Philip Shaw's wife, Diana.
Mr Jeon told the Central Western Daily in February 2024 that soon after arriving in Orange he recognised a gap in the restaurant offerings and he saw a need for more diverse and sophisticated Asian cuisine, so he opened his first restaurant, Mr Sushi King in 2012.
Quest Orange has been named sixth in a Tripadvisor list of the top 10 hotels in the South Pacific for 2024.
It came in behind The Reef House Adults Retreat Palm Cove, which took top spot on both the South Pacific and Australian Tripadvisor lists.
Others on the list included the second place Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane, MACq 01 Hotel in Hobart, Tokoriki Island Resort - Tokoriki Island at Fiji and Next Hotel Melbourne.
The rest of the top 10 was made up of Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts - Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Sojourn Apartment Hotel Riddiford - Wellington, New Zealand; Six Senses Fiji - Malolo Island, Fiji; Zagame's House - Melbourne.
Laverty Pathology has opened a new collection centre in Orange.
Laverty business manager Stacy Barnett said the new collection centre is open five days a week from Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 1pm.
Ms Burnett said it takes the pressure off some of the other pathology centres in Orange that open early and will reduce wait times.
"The wait times are very minimal and we look forward to providing the community with an additional service," she said.
"We provide all blood tests, we do ambulatory blood pressure monitoring as well as halter monitoring, we also do what we call the glucose tolerance test, which usually diabetics have it but also sometimes pregnant women have it.
"We do GTT testing, that's where they take your bloods and they give you a sugar drink and you have to have your bloods done and then again in another hour.
"We also do lots of genetic testing as well, we've got the non-invasive pre-natal testing."
The centre also does respiratory testing such as for Coronavirus, RSV, influenza and they also do urea breath testing to find out how the body processes sugar.
The centre is open for drop ins but some tests such as for blood pressure or halter monitoring.
The Laverty Pathology Collection Centre is located at 104 Prince Street.
Ms Burnett said there is ample car parking at the new location.
She is also reminding patients that if they need to book for a test or are seeking information for a test to visit the Laverty website, www.laverty.com.au instead of looking up the query on Google, which could give false information.
In addition to the new collection centre, Laverty also has centres at the Bloomfield medical centre, at Orange Square shopping centre and another in McNamara Street.
