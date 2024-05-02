'We lit up the night for Molly': friends, family pay tribute to young mum

"We only part to meet again".
Friends and family of Molly Ticehurst fought back tears as they paid tribute to a young mum and popular educator who was killed in an alleged domestic violence attack in Forbes last week. She was 28.
Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday at the Forbes Rugby Ground to farewell Ms Ticehurst in an emotional funeral where memories of her were shared with tears and, as Molly would have loved, laughter.
Among the heart-wrenching moments was the message from her six-year-old son Nate, spoken on the behalf of his Aunt, who described her as the "best mum in the world".
"Mum I love you ... I wish you were here, I miss you a lot. I will love you every day and night. You are the best mum in the world," he wrote.
Ms Ticehurst's father, Tony Ticehurst, reminisced about their close bond, from their love of road trips and music to how they "could talk to each other about anything".
"Molly has a tattoo that says 'we only part to meet again' and I hope that is true because there are so many memories I want to make with her," he said.
One of the memories he shared was of a road trip they did from Perth to the Bathurst races, spending eight days together in the car.
"We camped in a little dome tent, we drank beers, yelled, booed and cheered and made it another four days on the way home in the car going home without ripping each other's hair out," he said.
"Molly didn't have to leave us to grow her angel wings they came as standard equipment.
"Every parent would like to see there child change the world but not at this cost."
A friend of Ms Ticehurst, Aiden, delivered the eulogy, painting a picture of Molly as a compassionate listener who touched the lives of everyone she met.
He spoke of the 'leaving the front light on for Molly' movement this week, an act that travelled across the state and the country to remember those lost to domestic violence.
"Last night, when we lit up the night for Molly, we knew that Molly was with us," Aiden said.
"Molly is like a moth to the flame. She captivated everyone with her laid back attitude and her ability to tell it like it is without ever offending anyone.
"Molly would sit there for hours listening to whoever needed an ear to listen and cry on. Molly was always there."
Aiden described Molly as a devoted mother to Nate, a loving friend, a dedicated educator and as having a strong relationship with her mum and dad.
"It was a special thing to see. Molly was always so open about her thoughts and feelings with both her mum and dad," Aiden said.
"You would often sit there listening to the conversations they had and think 'wow, this is something special'.
"Molly knew no matter what decision she made, and she had the unwavering support of her parents."
Most businesses in Forbes closed on Thursday out of respect for Ms Ticehurst and her family.
Ms Ticehurst was also remembered at a series of rallies around Australia last weekend, along with many other women killed in acts violence this year.
