Second-tier competitions unite in the hope of boosting numbers and interest

The first crossover match in the Woodbridge Cup and Castlereagh League youth competitions has been hailed as a success, but don't expect to see any change in senior grades just yet.
For the first time, under 18s teams in both second tier competitions will be going head-to-head this year.
The move has been made to provide more opportunities for young players in the region. This season, the Castlereagh Youth League competition only has four sides while there is six in the Woodbridge Cup.
Four of those six - Molong, Canowindra, Orange United and Blayney - are part of the crossover games and the latter was beaten 18-14 by the Gulgong Terriers in the first game last weekend.
"There were great reports coming out of Blayney in the first match with Gulgong," NSW Rugby League's league and club support coordinator Jack Ramage, a driver of the crossover initiative, said.
"It was an evenly-matched game played in great spirits. A fantastic start."
Gulgong joined Cobar, Narromine and Binnaway in the Castlereagh Youth League this year after only three teams contested the competition in 2023.
"The number of youth teams in smaller town competitions can ebb and flow from year-to-year and this is a great way of building relationships with similar, neighbouring competitions to give the kids more footy," Ramage said.
"In addition to that, some variety in opposition can spark extra enthusiasm amongst players which could lead to even better outcomes for youth participation."
Crossover matches are nothing new in the Western Rams region, with Group 11 and Group 10 now combined in the one Peter McDonald Premiership.
Last season, the PMP involved crossover matches before all clubs were put in the same competition for 2024.
Crossover games for the Castlereagh League is the latest new way of thinking for the competition.
Last year, Ramage was one of the key drivers behind the creation of a shortened reserve grade competition which only started halfway through the regular season. That proved to be a hit, with the number of players taking part in the Castlereagh League jumping sharply.
"New ideas and being flexible is always important," Ramage said.
"Situations for clubs and communities can shift from year to year so it's essential that we keep providing opportunities to participate, whatever format that may take.
"Group 14 and Barwon Darling have successfully engaged in crossover fixtures for years, as have Group 14 and Castlereagh with their northern neighbours.
"The recent success of the Peter McDonald Premiership is a visible endorsement for this kind of thinking."
While the early signs for the Youth League crossover system is promising, it's unlikely to appear in the senior grades anytime soon.
Both the Castlereagh League and Woodbridge Cup senior competitions have been praised for their strength and quality in recent years.
Coolah returned to the Castlereagh League for the first time since 2017 this season, taking the number of clubs involved to eight, while Cowra and Blayney's addition to the Woodbridge Cup this season means that competition now features a huge 13 sides.
"It's necessary at this point in time to consider the option for youth competitions however, senior men's rugby league and blues tag (league tag) competitions in both Woodbridge and Castlereagh are extremely strong right now so there's no immediate need to change anything there," Ramage said.
Cowra and Grenfell won't be part of the junior crossover games as the late nature of finalising the draw created a number of scheduling issues. The hope is, if this season is a success they will be involved in 2025.
Woodbridge Cup sides won't play for competition points in the crossover games but the Castlereagh League sides will, as those four teams will all play the same amount of games in 2024.
