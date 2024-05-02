Hundreds gather to farewell Molly Ticehurst: 'we have you in our heart'

Hundreds of people have gathered at Molly Ticehurst's funeral in Forbes to pay tribute to the mother whose life was tragically lost last week.
The 28-year old is being remembered by her loved ones as a kind and devoted person who put the needs of others before her own.
The large crowd in attendance at the Forbes Rugby Club included family, friends and residents of Forbes who have been rocked by her death.
NSW Premier Chris Minns, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Police Minister Yasmin Catley were also in attendance.
A red hearse carrying her white casket was driven onto the oval, part of a roaring cavalcade of about 100 motorcycles led by Molly's dad, Tony Ticehurst.
The devastated father led tributes as mourners gathered to remember the popular childcare worker, 10 days after her alleged domestic violence murder in Forbes.
Many of those attendants were wearing a white ribbon pinned to their shirt to show solidarity with those who are affected by domestic violence.
Bouquets of colourful balloons and bright flowers dot the oval in the centre of town and surrounding streets have fallen silent.
A small card handed out to the crowd shows a recent portrait of Ms Ticehurst, along with a photograph of her as a curly-haired toddler.
"We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new," the card reads.
"We thought about you yesterday and days before that too."
It goes on to say: "Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part.
"God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart."
Ms Ticehurst was also remembered at a series of rallies around Australia last weekend, along with many other women killed in acts violence this year.
- With AAP
