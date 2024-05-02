Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Updated

Man in 'critical condition' after double motorbike crash, crime scene established

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 2 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One man is in a "critical condition" and a crime scene has been established after a double motorbike crash near Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.