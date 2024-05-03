Orange's newest netball club prepare for historic first games

It's time to tape those knees and whip out the bibs - netball is back for 2024.
Orange Netball Association (ONA) will see both senior and junior competitions get underway on Saturday, May 4.
But before the crowds flock to Anzac Park, it's time to get a read on each club with our season previews.
Next up it's Emus , Orange City and the mighty Orange Public School.
Q: How many teams do you have this year?
A: We have two teams and 24 players.
Q: What is the team from your club you are most excited by and why?
A: Both teams! This is our first year having teams in the comp and we are excited for both our teams to get in and have a go, meet new people and have some fun.
Q: Who is the captain/coach of your div 1 (or other highest ranked) side?
A: Lucy Cusack and Jenna Hattersley have done the planning to get the teams in the comp this year. We do not have specific captains or coaches.
Q: Does the club have any goals or special occasions this year?
A: Our goal is to get more women involved in sport in our community. Longer term goals include building the club in future years to grow the Emus community to further promote women in sport.
Q: What is your favourite part of playing netball in Orange?
A: Having fun and being a part of a wider community.
Q: What is your club and how many teams/players do you have this year?
A: Orange City Netball Club - 8 teams
Q: What is the team from your club you are most excited by and why?
A: Our under 8s girls! We typically don't have any junior teams within our club with majority of our members being seniors each year so we are very excited to have a little under 8s team for the 2024 season!
Q: Who captain/coach of your div 1 (or other highest ranked) side?
A: Tegan Dray is our captain and Erin Johnstone will be coaching.
Q: What is your favourite part of playing netball in Orange?
A: We are very lucky to have a high standard of competition in orange and it's great to see so many competitive games. We also have so many teams that love playing for social connections.
A lot of our netballers in Orange and coach and umpire or volunteer in other roles around the courts and it's so great to see so many friendly faces and so many people be so passionate about the sport.
Q: How many teams do you have this year?
A: We have 10 teams and 111 players from ages 8-12.
Q: What is the team from your club you are most excited by and why?
A: All our teams, we have some awesome little players and new combinations this year. Watching the OPS Sapphires and Swifties compete in the Junior competition for the first time after doing Net Set Go last year will also be great.
Q: Who is the captain/coach of your div 1 (or other highest ranked) side?
A: Emily Callaway is the coach of our 12s Blue team, OPS Storm.
Q: Does the club have any goals or special occasions this year?
A: This year will be a big fundraising year for us. We would like to update our kits and resources for our players and coaches, to help them continue to be successful in netball in the years to come.
Q: What is your favourite part of playing netball in Orange?
A: School spirit and community. Our players get to play with students from OPS and other schools and make new friends, whilst playing a sport they love.
