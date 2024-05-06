Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Council
Watch

New fast electric car-charging station to bring western total to eight

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 6 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A bid to install another charging station for electric vehicles in the Central West has been given the green light.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.