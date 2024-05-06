New fast electric car-charging station to bring western total to eight

A bid to install another charging station for electric vehicles in the Central West has been given the green light.
The National Roads and Motorists' Association (NRMA) won a proposal to construct a public fast charger in Molong for electric-powered cars.
With the support of Cabonne Council, the NRMA project was won under the NSW government's Fast Charging grant program.
Though a key site was chosen for its close proximity to Bank Street shops, along with easy access to public toilets, the original location is changing due to funding time frames closing.
Soon to bring the Central West's number of fast charging EV stations to eight, a council spokesperson said the project must be completed by the end of December, 2024.
"After working through numerous issues, it is likely the Molong Railway Station site will not be suitable, as approval for the construction of the project would not arrive in time for the project to be finished," council papers read.
"The car park currently under construction at Gasworks Lane, Molong, has been identified as a suitable location.
"[It is also] close to the Molong CBD, public amenities, and is adjacent to the Mitchell Highway."
NRMA has since commenced enquiries with Essential Energy to assess if the second site will be appropriate.
Council has been involved in the development of two new concept plans to support this.
Details mention the installation of four electric vehicle chargers across an area spanning six car parking spaces.
Fast chargers are said to deliver up to 150 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes, with a full charge not exceeding the 45-minute mark.
Charging costs are based on kilowatt-hour (kWh) with fast public stations priced between 40 to 80 cents per kWh, which is determined by the market.
The emerging Molong station would encourage tourists and the like to stop off in town and invest money in the local economy.
A detailed report on project progress and the outcome on the second site will be provided to council after a licence agreement is negotiated.
Development and construction will then take place under the Transport and Infrastructure State Environmental Planning Policy.
NSW Climate and Energy Action marks the total budget for the Fast Charging program at $149 million.
Future funding is said to support up to an extra 180 EV charging stations across the state by the end of 2024.
