'Living history on wheels': Heritage train ride lets community take a step back in time

In the seven years since Lachlan Valley Railway's historical steam and diesel trains moved to Orange, there has been a notable uptick is interest from young and old alike.
On Saturday, May 4, residents around the city will have another opportunity to take a step back in time.
The heritage train ride to Blayney will depart Orange station at 8.45am and return home for 11.35am in the morning session and a 1.30pm departure for 4.15pm homecoming in the afternoon session.
Lachlan Valley Railway secretary treasurer John Healey said their goal over the past few years has been to run at least one historical train ride per month.
"It's keeping history alive. This is living history on wheels," he said.
"We get a lot of kids come and ride out trains and it will be the first time they've ever ridden a train, let alone one you can open the windows on and watch the scenery go by.
"It's quite different to modern day train travel and we like keeping it alive."
As for Saturday's event, it has been in the works for quite some time.
The Central Tablelands Historic Car Club are coming through Orange over the weekend and organised for more than 100 of their members to jump aboard.
This gave Lachlan Valley Railway an opportunity to open the ride up to the public as well.
"That gave us an excuse to get a train out of the gate so we'll take that opportunity to run a shuttle on the Saturday afternoon down to Blayney including afternoon tea for the general public," Mr Healey said.
"The gallery space at Blayney station will be open and they'll be able to chat to the artists that are in residence."
With the steam train currently out of action, the group will be riding on a veteran 1960s 47 Class diesel train with 1930s heritage carriages.
Tickets can be purchased via the Lachlan Valley Railway website and cost $40 for an adult, $45 for a concession card holder, $30 for a child aged between four and 16. Afternoon tea costs $15.
