Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'Living history on wheels': Heritage train ride lets community take a step back in time

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the seven years since Lachlan Valley Railway's historical steam and diesel trains moved to Orange, there has been a notable uptick is interest from young and old alike.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.