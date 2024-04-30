Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Charlie has been fighting for 14 years, now he's finally the world champion

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 30 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 14 years Charlie Bubb has been trying to conquer the world and on Saturday night, he finally did it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.