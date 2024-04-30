Police find drugs in a shearer's car after he overtakes on double lines

A shearer who caught police attention after overtaking on double lines has been found with 11.9 grams of cannabis in his car.
Raymond Darrigo, 32, of Gisborne Street Wellington, pleaded guilty to possess prohibited drug, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 24.
According to court documents at 11.54am on Sunday, March 3, 2024 Darrigo was driving along the Mitchell Highway, Wongarbon when he overtook a livestock truck on double lines, making a highway patrol vehicle, that was driving in the opposite direction, apply the brakes to avoid a collision.
Police conducted a u-turn and took some time to catch up to the car. During this time police suspected that Darrigo was exceeding the speed limit in an attempt to escape them.
The police stopped the car a short time later.
Police watched Darrigo for a period of time and noticed that he was watching them intently in his rear view mirror, which they found unusual.
Police approached the car and asked Darrigo to get out of the car.
Police informed Darrigo why he had been stopped and requested his licence. He produced a Learner licence.
When speaking with Darrigo, police noticed he was overly nervous as his voice was trembling and hands were visibly shaking when he handed the licence to police. Police also noted that he was shifting his weight from side to side and crossing his arms across his body.
Police conducted a breath test which returned a negative result.
Due to Darrigo being a learner driver and needing a fully licenced driver to sit beside him, police have gone to the passenger side and requested the passenger's licence, where he produced a learner's licence as well.
While speaking with the passenger police noticed that he was facing forward and hardly turned towards police to speak with them. Police also noticed that the passenger's hands were shaking when he gave the licence to the police.
Police asked the occupants who owned the vehicle to which Darrigo said, "I do".
As police were walking back to the vehicle, police asked Darrigo to stay at the rear of his car, and as soon as his back was turned Darrigo began walking over to the passenger side of the vehicle. Police asked him again to stay at the back of the vehicle.
Police returned back to their vehicle and conducted checks on both the occupants and the vehicle, which showed the vehicle was not in the accused's name.
Police noted again that Darrigo had moved around to the side of the vehicle and was speaking with the passenger, who during the whole conversation was facing forward and didn't turn his body to face Darrigo at all.
The police report states, "the Mitchell Highway is well known for the trafficking of illegal drugs, weapons and large amounts of cash from Sydney into regional NSW and interstate", and because of this the police suspected the vehicle may contain an illicit drug.
Police approached the occupants and informed them that they and the vehicle were going to be searched for drugs. Police asked if they had anything on them which they both said no.
After police searched both occupants and found nothing, they began to search the vehicle and during this search police located a blue and red backpack.
Police asked who owned the bag, and Darrigo said it was his. Inside was a black pouch and located inside the pouch was a blue container which contained 11.9 grams of cannabis in a medium resealable bag.
Police called Darrigo over and asked what was in the bag, he said, "f--k I didn't know that was in there, hey".
Police seized the cannabis and placed it in the police car. They continued the search but nothing else was found.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told Darrigo he was spotted by police because of his manner of driving.
"It would be of particular concern if you had taken drugs and decided to drive, you could end up in jail for this," he said.
"That amount in your possession, I would recommend talking to a GP [general practitioner] on how to stop using."
Darrigo was convicted and fined $300.
