Minns cabinet set for historic visit ... so, have you got a question for Chris?

NSW Premier Chris Minns will land in Orange in May and he's bringing a few mates with him.
The entire NSW Cabinet will be on hand at the Ex-Services' Club for a community cabinet meeting on Friday, May 17.
The last time the NSW Cabinet travelled to Orange was in 2007. Morris Iemma was the premier for that visit.
In a statement released from the premier's office on Tuesday, residents and business owners from Orange and surrounds are being invited to register to attend the community cabinet event.
The lunchtime question-and-answer forum is designed to give Orange residents an opportunity to engage with Mr Minns and Cabinet Ministers about important matters in their communities.
Including the premier and deputy premier Prue Car, there are 23 cabinet members in the NSW Government.
Member for Orange Phil Donato says he believes all 23 will be in Orange for the event.
"For the government to come out to Orange and hear the issues and concerns being raised by our community groups is great," Mr Donato said.
He said bringing the community cabinet to Orange shows the Minns' government's "dedication to listen to regions" but the move to come to a state seat held by an independent member of government is not lost on Mr Donato.
"It's no secret, they're in a minority government at the moment and keeping the cross bench onside is important. I've had regular meetings with the premier and cabinet ministers," he said.
"But this is an opportunity for our community to be able to raise issues we have with the highest level of government in the state ... and it's the first chance we've had to do that in Orange for almost 20 years."
The looming May 17 visit marks the second time Mr Minns will have been to Orange after touring Lake Canobolas in January, 2024.
Residents or business owners wishing to attend May's community cabinet meeting can register by visiting nsw.gov.au/communitycabinet or by phoning 02 9228 5188. Registration closes Friday, May 10.
The forum will run for an hour from 11.45am on Friday, May 17.
During the visit, the Premier and Cabinet Ministers will also meet with representatives from key organisations in Orange.
The inaugural community cabinet forum for the Minns Government was held in Penrith in July 2023, with the second one in East Hills in March, 2024.
