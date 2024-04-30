Why visitors can't stay away from this 'smooth' Orange sporting event

Every year people from across Australia flock to a bowling alley at the end of Byng Street and organisers say there's something unique bringing them back.
Orange Tenpin Bowling hosted its 36th consecutive Bakehouse on the Boulevard Orange Open tournament on April 27-28.
Across the weekend 64 bowlers took part, made up of locals as well as visitors travelling from Sydney, Canberra, Queensland and Victoria.
Sydney's Jordan Dinham took out the main prize, bowling an impressive 300 game in qualifying and then following it up with a 298 in the final.
Kyle Annett's finished second while Jordan's younger brother Julian Dinham placed third.
Orange Tenpin's Marisa Belmonte said they always tried to make visitors feel at home.
"We have a love for the sport and the bowlers, they can feel it - they can sense it," she said.
"The comment that's given to us all the time is that we really enjoy running the event and we enjoy seeing the competitors come and compete and we give them a playing condition that is very fair.
"They honestly feel like when they walk through those doors that they were just there the day before, they are treated really well.
"They love coming to Orange.
"If they're free in the afternoon, they go and have a little bit of a look around Orange and they say it's such a lovely town.
"The people, the food, the scenery - especially the autumn scene."
After 36 years, Belmonte said they had gotten the running of the tournament down to a fine art.
"They know they're going to get a well run and smooth event," she said.
"The centre runs like clockwork, we give them a fun tour and we interact with them a lot. They quite like that as well.
"I suppose it's an event that makes them feel welcomed, is very competitive and at the end of it, the best person is the one that actually is standing there holding the trophy but they feel like they've all had a fair chance at it too."
Winner Dinham is just 18 years of age and Belmonte said his impressive performance was an inspiration to some of the locals.
"He's only 18 and won it this year very convincingly," she said.
"He bowled sensationally all weekend so it's really good for our locals to see some other skilful athletes bowl."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.