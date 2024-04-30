Check out who starred for City in a big day of rugby at Pride Park

Football is back and in a big way. Both rugby league teams and rugby union teams were playing at home in Orange over Saturday and Sunday.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping the games.
At Pride Park, the Orange City Lions took on Cowra and won across all grades.
At Wade Park the Orange CYMS beat the Mudgee Dragons in first grade.
At Endeavour Oval Orange Emus beat the Dubbo Roos in all grades except the women's game.
