26-year-old accused of stabbing teen in the neck fronts court

The man accused of killing a teenager by stabbing him in the neck has fronted court.
At about 9:00pm on Friday, April 26, emergency services were called to a home on Nymagee Street, Narromine, following reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived at the home, officers found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries to his neck.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo airport where he died.
Police established a crime scene and detectives launched an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, they arrested a 26-year-old man at a home nearby. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with murder.
He was refused bail and appeared for the first time at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, April 28.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with CCTV footage, dashcam vision or information about the incident to contact Riverstone Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.