No bail for learner driver alleged to have hit 140km/hr during residential pursuit

BAIL has been refused for a man who is alleged to have reached speeds of 140 kilometres an hour during a residential police pursuit.
Troy Albert Knight, 25, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from Bathurst Police Station to Bathurst Local Court on April 23, 2024 facing charges of a police pursuit (dangerous) and driving as a learner without supervision.
Police documents tendered to the court said the Keppel Street resident is accused of driving dangerously during a police pursuit at 12.50pm on April 22, 2024 in West Bathurst without a fully licensed occupant.
In opposing bail, police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier described Knight's alleged behaviour as "inexcusable", claiming he reached speeds of 140km/h in a 60km/h built-up residential area.
"The charges are objectively serious and go to the heart of community safety," Srgt Ferrier said.
"There was a passenger, he [allegedly] reached high speeds and then there was a crash."
With Knight on court orders for other unrelated matters and what was described as a history of breaching bail, Srgt Ferrier said police hold an "unacceptable" concern about Knight's release.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie listed a string of bail conditions including house arrest, enforcement checks and daily reporting in the hopes it would quash any concerns held by the court.
But Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis refused him bail.
"At high speeds, he [allegedly] overtook another car and skidded out of control, smashing into a raised concrete island," Ms Ellis said in open court when reading police documents onto the record.
"There is an unacceptable risk of endangering the community."
Knight will appear by AVL to Bathurst Local Court on May 15, where pleas are expected to be entered.
