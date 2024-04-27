Major discount retailer opens doors on new store west of Orange

A major discount retailer has opened the doors to its newest store in Wellington.
On Thursday, April 18, The Reject Shop held a grand opening event for its 385th store, located on Percy Street in Wellington.
The Reject Shop's regional manager Laura Borg said she hopes the store will help local shoppers keep their grocery bills in check amidst a cost of living crisis.
"We're really looking forward to our new store helping the local community lower their weekly shopping bill by visiting us first before collecting their groceries elsewhere," she said.
"[We have] a mammoth cleaning and household essentials range, and an extensive pet section boasting unbeatable prices."
The Reject Shop was established in 1981 and is Australia's leading discount retailer. It was named Discount Variety Store of the year in Roy Morgan's customer satisfaction awards for 2023.
It stocks an extensive range of household items, personal care products, snacks and beverages including big-name brands like Cadbury, Tresemmé, Pepsi, Omo, Scrub Daddy and Uncle Toby's.
"We are beyond proud to be providing more local jobs across full time, part time and casual roles, to expert team members," she said.
"We will be servicing the community with the best tips and tricks on how to lower their household budgets during economic pressures just by shopping at The Reject Shop first."
Attending the grand opening were Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson and deputy mayor Richard Ivey.
Cr Dickerson said he was glad to see major retailers setting up shop in Wellington's main street.
"With so much anticipation with the Renewable Energy Zone around Wellington, I expect to see more confidence with business investment in Wellington," he said.
