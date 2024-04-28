Police investigation into alleged Rainbow Festival game concludes

No charges will be laid over an allegedly inappropriate game at the Orange Rainbow Festival.
Earlier this month police announced they were investigating claims a "vibrator race" was held during the all-ages market at Robertson Park on March 23, 2024.
On Friday officers confirmed their investigation has concluded and no further action will be taken.
The CWD understands multiple complaints were lodged with authorities immediately following the festival.
"[We] do not comment on ongoing police investigations," a spokesperson for Orange City Council - which helped organise the festival - said when the inquiry was announced.
The inaugural Orange Rainbow Festival ran over three days, from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 in 2024.
It attracted large crowds. A drag bingo, march through the CBD, 18-plus street party, Robertson Park markets and brunch featured.
Some community groups protested the event, with controversy largely focused on plans for a "drag storytime" which did not go ahead.
